Air India, with its maharaja mascot, was once known for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service but its reputation declined in the mid-2000s as financial troubles mounted. Photo: Reuters
Air India, with its maharaja mascot, was once known for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service but its reputation declined in the mid-2000s as financial troubles mounted. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

Air India close to sealing historic order for up to 500 jets costing US$100 billion

  • The potential order comes days after the Tata Group announced the merger of Air India with Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines
  • Expanding the fleet in the world’s fastest-growing airline market, would contribute to PM Modi’s goal of growing the economy to US$5 trillion

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:52pm, 11 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Air India, with its maharaja mascot, was once known for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service but its reputation declined in the mid-2000s as financial troubles mounted. Photo: Reuters
Air India, with its maharaja mascot, was once known for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service but its reputation declined in the mid-2000s as financial troubles mounted. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE