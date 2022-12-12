Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the opening ceremony of ‘Make in India Week’ in Mumbai in 2016. Photo: AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the opening ceremony of ‘Make in India Week’ in Mumbai in 2016. Photo: AFP
India wants to unseat China as the new ‘factory of the world’. But it won’t be easy

  • For multinational manufacturers, the pandemic has driven home the importance of diversifying supply chains, with many now looking to India
  • With its large economy and young population, India has the potential to be a manufacturing powerhouse. But its bureaucracy and red tape are infamous

Business Insider

Updated: 10:04am, 12 Dec, 2022

