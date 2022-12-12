Smoke could be seen pouring from the multi-storey Kabul Longan Hotel as Taliban security forces rushed to the site and sealed off the neighbourhood. Photo: AP
Unidentified gunmen’s attack on China hotel in Afghan capital leaves three dead
- Multiple blasts and gunfire were heard as unidentified gunmen attacked a hotel popular with Chinese businesspeople in Afghanistan’s capital
- The hotel is popular with Chinese who flocked to Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return, in pursuit of high-risk but potentially lucrative business deals
