Smoke could be seen pouring from the multi-storey Kabul Longan Hotel as Taliban security forces rushed to the site and sealed off the neighbourhood. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
Asia /  South Asia

Unidentified gunmen’s attack on China hotel in Afghan capital leaves three dead

  • Multiple blasts and gunfire were heard as unidentified gunmen attacked a hotel popular with Chinese businesspeople in Afghanistan’s capital
  • The hotel is popular with Chinese who flocked to Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return, in pursuit of high-risk but potentially lucrative business deals

Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 9:42pm, 12 Dec, 2022

