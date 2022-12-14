A protest in India against the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in 2021. Photo: AFP
Asia /  South Asia

A decade after India gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh, fear persists – and rape stats rising

  • ‘Either the parents are blamed or the girl. No one questions the boy or talks about his mistake. I don’t think anyone is afraid of the law’, says Singh’s mother Asha Devi
  • India registered 31,677 rape cases last year, around 86 a day, according to the latest statistics; that is almost 13 per cent more than 2020

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:09pm, 14 Dec, 2022

