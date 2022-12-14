A protest in India against the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in 2021. Photo: AFP
A decade after India gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh, fear persists – and rape stats rising
- ‘Either the parents are blamed or the girl. No one questions the boy or talks about his mistake. I don’t think anyone is afraid of the law’, says Singh’s mother Asha Devi
- India registered 31,677 rape cases last year, around 86 a day, according to the latest statistics; that is almost 13 per cent more than 2020
