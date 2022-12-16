Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ,traded insults with his Indian counterpart in a UN meeting in New York. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ,traded insults with his Indian counterpart in a UN meeting in New York. Photo: AFP
India
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  South Asia

Narendra Modi is the ‘Butcher of Gujarat’, Pakistan minister says as he trades barbs with Indian counterpart

  • India’s S Jaishankar called Pakistan the ‘epicentre of terrorism’, while Pakistan’s Bhutto Zardari accused India of conflating Muslims and terrorists
  • The nuclear-armed rivals have strained political ties, especially over Kashmir, which was split between the two during Partition in 1947

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:49pm, 16 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ,traded insults with his Indian counterpart in a UN meeting in New York. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ,traded insults with his Indian counterpart in a UN meeting in New York. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE