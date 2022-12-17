Alcohol is banned in some Indian states but has proved impossible to eliminate. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alcohol is banned in some Indian states but has proved impossible to eliminate. Photo: EPA-EFE
India
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  South Asia

Poisonous bootleg booze kills 37 in Indian state where alcohol is banned

  • Victims were from several villages and drank a locally made tipple known as ‘Mahua’ or ‘Desi Daru’ at a wedding and other events
  • Selling alcohol is prohibited in parts of India, driving a black market for backstreet moonshine that kills hundreds every year

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:09pm, 17 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Alcohol is banned in some Indian states but has proved impossible to eliminate. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alcohol is banned in some Indian states but has proved impossible to eliminate. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE