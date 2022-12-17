Alcohol is banned in some Indian states but has proved impossible to eliminate. Photo: EPA-EFE
Poisonous bootleg booze kills 37 in Indian state where alcohol is banned
- Victims were from several villages and drank a locally made tipple known as ‘Mahua’ or ‘Desi Daru’ at a wedding and other events
- Selling alcohol is prohibited in parts of India, driving a black market for backstreet moonshine that kills hundreds every year
