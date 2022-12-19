Pakistani troops patrol in Pakistan’s Lakki Marwat district in 2013. On Sunday, four Pakistani police officers were killed and another four critically wounded when suspected militants attacked a police station in the district. Photo: AFP
Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan
- Suspects used grenades and automatic weapons on the station in Lakki Marwat district before fleeing the scene overnight, according to police
- Militants last month ambushed a routine police patrol, killing all six policemen in the vehicle in Lakki Marwat district
