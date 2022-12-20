Protesters in Chennai burn a portrait of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan’s top diplomat decries death threat as he defends Modi ‘butcher of Gujarat’ taunt, Hitler remark
- Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his remarks at the UN Security Council were ’historical fact’ that Modi ‘would prefer we forget about’
- Reports that a member of the Indian PM’s ruling party had offered a US$240,000 reward for his beheading ‘crossed a line’, the minister added
