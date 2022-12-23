French serial killer Charles Sobhraj leaves a Paris court in 1997. Photo: AFP
Nepal
Asia / South Asia

Amateur investigator who hunted down serial killer Charles Sobhraj ‘curious’ to see what happens next

  • Disarmament expert Angela Kane played a key role in the 1970s in helping to secure the arrest of the French criminal linked to more than 20 murders across Asia
  • Sobhraj, 78, is set to be released from Nepali jail after a court ordered him freed on health grounds

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:46am, 23 Dec, 2022

