India’s main opposition Congress party senior leader Rahul Gandhi (centre, in white shirt) waves during the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, or “Unite India March”, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rahul Gandhi’s cross-India ‘unity march’ against hate enters capital
- The cross-country walk aims to showcase ‘the real India’, as opposed to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘hate-filled’ version, and pull Congress party out of political wilderness
- While the march has attracted crowds, only electoral victories will define whether it is successful, analyst says
