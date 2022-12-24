India’s main opposition Congress party senior leader Rahul Gandhi (centre, in white shirt) waves during the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, or “Unite India March”, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
India’s main opposition Congress party senior leader Rahul Gandhi (centre, in white shirt) waves during the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, or “Unite India March”, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
India
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  South Asia

Rahul Gandhi’s cross-India ‘unity march’ against hate enters capital

  • The cross-country walk aims to showcase ‘the real India’, as opposed to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘hate-filled’ version, and pull Congress party out of political wilderness
  • While the march has attracted crowds, only electoral victories will define whether it is successful, analyst says

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:30pm, 24 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
India’s main opposition Congress party senior leader Rahul Gandhi (centre, in white shirt) waves during the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, or “Unite India March”, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
India’s main opposition Congress party senior leader Rahul Gandhi (centre, in white shirt) waves during the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, or “Unite India March”, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE