Nepal’s former guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal (left), better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda, hands over his documents to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to claim majority for his appointment as the new prime minister, at the president’s office in Kathmandu on December 25, 2022. Photo: AFP
Nepal
Asia /  South Asia

Nepal’s ‘fierce’ ex-guerilla chief becomes new prime minister

  • The former Maoist guerilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal’s Hindu monarchy was appointed prime minister for a third time
  • He will head the new government for the first half of the five-year term with the support of opposition and some other smaller groups

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:53pm, 26 Dec, 2022

