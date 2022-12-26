Nepal’s former guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal (left), better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda, hands over his documents to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to claim majority for his appointment as the new prime minister, at the president’s office in Kathmandu on December 25, 2022. Photo: AFP
Nepal’s ‘fierce’ ex-guerilla chief becomes new prime minister
- The former Maoist guerilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal’s Hindu monarchy was appointed prime minister for a third time
- He will head the new government for the first half of the five-year term with the support of opposition and some other smaller groups
Nepal’s former guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal (left), better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda, hands over his documents to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to claim majority for his appointment as the new prime minister, at the president’s office in Kathmandu on December 25, 2022. Photo: AFP