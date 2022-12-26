Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi via phone line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on December 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi via phone line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on December 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  South Asia

Ukraine’s Zelensky seeks India PM Modi’s help with ‘peace formula’

  • The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow
  • India, the second largest buyer of Russian oil after China, has called Russia ‘a steady and time-tested partner’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:56pm, 26 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi via phone line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on December 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi via phone line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on December 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE