The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found on Saturday in India where he was on holiday with other Russian nationals, one of whom also died, two days earlier. Photo: Twitter
Indian police probe deaths of Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov and companion Vladimir Bidenov
- Wealthy Antov, 65, is said to have criticised the war in Ukraine; police say he may have fallen from a roof terrace in Orissa state, where he was on holiday
- His body was found on Saturday, two days after Bidenov, in the same travel party, apparently suffered a fatal heart attack at the same hotel
The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found on Saturday in India where he was on holiday with other Russian nationals, one of whom also died, two days earlier. Photo: Twitter