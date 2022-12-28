Protesters storm the office compound of Sri Lanka’s then-prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in July demanding he resign amid the country’s economic crisis. Wickremesinghe is now president. Photo: AP
India spies a China-shaped hole to fill in Sri Lanka’s economic crisis
- Sri Lanka’s foreign minister says India is ‘willing to invest as much as it takes’, with more than US$1 billion in projects currently under discussion
- It could help New Delhi balance Beijing’s extensive infrastructure investments with a Sri Lankan port – and power projects – of its own
