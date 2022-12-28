Protesters storm the office compound of Sri Lanka’s then-prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in July demanding he resign amid the country’s economic crisis. Wickremesinghe is now president. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India spies a China-shaped hole to fill in Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

  • Sri Lanka’s foreign minister says India is ‘willing to invest as much as it takes’, with more than US$1 billion in projects currently under discussion
  • It could help New Delhi balance Beijing’s extensive infrastructure investments with a Sri Lankan port – and power projects – of its own

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:49pm, 28 Dec, 2022

