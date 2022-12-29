The cough syrup contained a toxic substance called ethylene glycol. Shutterstock
Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production, facility inspected
- Uzbekistan’s health ministry said that at least 18 children in the country died after consuming the syrup manufactured by Marion Biotech
- The Indian maker of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics said it regretted the deaths and the company has halted production of the Dok-1 Max syrup
The cough syrup contained a toxic substance called ethylene glycol. Shutterstock