The cough syrup contained a toxic substance called ethylene glycol. Shutterstock
India
Asia /  South Asia

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production, facility inspected

  • Uzbekistan’s health ministry said that at least 18 children in the country died after consuming the syrup manufactured by Marion Biotech
  • The Indian maker of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics said it regretted the deaths and the company has halted production of the Dok-1 Max syrup

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:47pm, 29 Dec, 2022

