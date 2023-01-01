Border Security Force personnel patrol along the fence near the India-Pakistan Wagah border in December 2022. The neighbours have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in recent years. Photo: AFP
Pakistan says it has provided list of nuclear facilities to India as part of annual practice
- Lists are exchanged annually on January 1, a practice that has been in place since 1992, Pakistan’s foreign office says
- The two countries also exchanged a list of each other’s citizens held in prisons
