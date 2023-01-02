Family members mourn next to the bodies of loved ones killed after gunmen opened fire on houses in a remote Kashmir village. Photo: AFP
Kashmir village attacked by gunmen, 4 civilians killed, followed by fatal blast, say police
- Two gunmen indiscriminately opened fire on three houses in the remote village of Dhangri, said police officer Mukesh Singh, with four people killed, and five injured
- Later, a child was killed in a blast near one of the homes; India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety
