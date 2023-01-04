Children visit a Christmas decoration shop in Peshawar in December 2022. Pakistan has ordered all malls and markets to close by 8.30pm as part of a new energy conservation plan. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan tries to save power by ordering shops to close early amid economic crisis
- New measures include shutting wedding halls by 10pm daily, reducing electricity consumption in government departments by 30 per cent
- Pakistan has been hard-pressed to meet external financing needs, hopes new plan will save about US$273 million
