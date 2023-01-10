Planes are parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. There have been a series of recent complaints against airlines in India recently. Photo: AP
Flight in India leaves over 50 passengers stranded on tarmac
- India’s aviation regulator requested a report from domestic airline Go First about how the passengers were left behind while their luggage departed
- This is the most recent complaint against airlines in India, with Indian police last week arresting an airline passenger for urinating on a woman
Planes are parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. There have been a series of recent complaints against airlines in India recently. Photo: AP