Planes are parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. There have been a series of recent complaints against airlines in India recently. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Flight in India leaves over 50 passengers stranded on tarmac

  • India’s aviation regulator requested a report from domestic airline Go First about how the passengers were left behind while their luggage departed
  • This is the most recent complaint against airlines in India, with Indian police last week arresting an airline passenger for urinating on a woman

dpa
dpa

Updated: 9:06pm, 10 Jan, 2023

