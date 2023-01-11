Tawang, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, near the disputed China border. Photo: AP
India to deploy home-grown Stinger-style missiles at China border for air defence
- Meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at close range, the missiles are similar to US-made FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-surface missiles
- Tensions along the Asian nations’ disputed border have simmered since a June 2020 clash killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers
Tawang, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, near the disputed China border. Photo: AP