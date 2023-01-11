Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jnr in a scene from “RRR.”. Photo: Netflix via AP/File
Golden Globes: Tollywood’s ‘RRR’ beats out Taylor Swift, Rihanna to make Indian history
- The Telugu-language epic action drama ‘RRR’ won the Golden Globe for best song for the high-octane number ‘Naatu Naatu’
- India has the world’s most prolific film industry, but local media reports said this was the first time an Indian film has won an award at the competition
