The World Health Organization says tests on Indian-manufactured cough syrup raises new questions about quality controls in pharmaceuticals sent to developing countries. Photo: AFP
The World Health Organization says tests on Indian-manufactured cough syrup raises new questions about quality controls in pharmaceuticals sent to developing countries. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

WHO: Indian cough syrup linked to deaths of 20 children was circulating for months

  • Some batches were identified as having been manufactured as early as May 2021 and others appear to have been made as recently as August 2022, WHO found
  • The company said it followed safety procedures and is cooperating with Indian regulators, who have yet to release the results of their own testing

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:43pm, 13 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Health Organization says tests on Indian-manufactured cough syrup raises new questions about quality controls in pharmaceuticals sent to developing countries. Photo: AFP
The World Health Organization says tests on Indian-manufactured cough syrup raises new questions about quality controls in pharmaceuticals sent to developing countries. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE