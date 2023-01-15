People buy grocery items at a main wholesale market in Karachi. Pakistan’s enormous national debt currently stands at 90 per cent of gross domestic product. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Pakistan’s economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up

  • Shipping containers are stuck waiting for payment guarantees, with banks refusing to issue new letters of credit for importers
  • Pakistan’s enormous national debt has made it ‘hugely difficult’ for its people to get by as they struggle to buy essential items

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Jan, 2023

