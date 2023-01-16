Rescuers recover the body of a victim from the site of the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Nepal mourns as black boxes from crashed Yeti Airlines plane found in Pokhara
- An official said both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were in good shape as search resumed for four passengers still missing
- At least 68 people were killed when the ATR 72 aircraft crashed in the tourist city of Pokhara minutes before landing in clear weather
