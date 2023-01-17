Nepal observed a day of mourning on January 16 for the victims of the nation’s deadliest aviation disaster in three decades. Photo: AFP
Nepal plane crash: pilot tried to change landing lanes before accident
- A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said no distress calls were reported from the pilot
- Investigators are analysing the black box, which was found on Monday. So far 69 bodies from the 72 on board have been recovered
Nepal observed a day of mourning on January 16 for the victims of the nation’s deadliest aviation disaster in three decades. Photo: AFP