Police gather during an anti-government demonstration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka nears IMF bailout as China, India back debt plan, says Wickremesinghe

  • Bankrupt island nation needs a massive injection of International Monetary Fund cash as it continues to battle economic crisis, including runaway inflation
  • Sri Lanka needs assurances from India, China and others before the IMF board can approve the loan programme

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:22pm, 17 Jan, 2023

