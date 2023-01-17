Police gather during an anti-government demonstration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka nears IMF bailout as China, India back debt plan, says Wickremesinghe
- Bankrupt island nation needs a massive injection of International Monetary Fund cash as it continues to battle economic crisis, including runaway inflation
- Sri Lanka needs assurances from India, China and others before the IMF board can approve the loan programme
