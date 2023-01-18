Rescuers on Tuesday work at the crash site of the Yeti Airlines plane that plummeted into a gorge near Pokhara, Nepal, killing all 72 people on board. Photo: Xinhua
Final moments of deadly Nepal plane crash caught on passenger’s Facebook live-stream
- Everything looked normal as Sonu Jaiswal’s live-stream shifted from the picturesque views seen from the plane’s window to his fellow passengers
- Then the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu plummeted into a gorge near Pokhara in the Himalayan foothills, killing all 72 people on board
