People crowd a beach in Mumbai on December 31 to watch the last sunset of 2022. India’s population stood at an estimated 1.417 billion as of the end of last year. Photo: AP
India may have already overtaken China as the world’s most populous nation
- India’s population stands at an estimated 1.417 billion – a little over 5 million more than the 1.412 billion reported by China on Tuesday
- Although India’s population growth has slowed, demographics experts expect the number of people in the country to continue to rise until at least 2050
People crowd a beach in Mumbai on December 31 to watch the last sunset of 2022. India’s population stood at an estimated 1.417 billion as of the end of last year. Photo: AP