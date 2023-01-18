Indian soldiers stand guard in the Ladakh region near the country’s disputed border with China. Photo: Sopa Images/Zuma Press via dpa
Indian soldiers stand guard in the Ladakh region near the country’s disputed border with China. Photo: Sopa Images/Zuma Press via dpa
India
Asia /  South Asia

Indians see China as No 1 military threat followed by US, survey finds

  • The poll found 43 per cent of Indian respondents perceived China as the greatest threat, with the US next ahead of arch-rival Pakistan
  • It also found that most Indians place greater blame on Nato and Washington than on Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:35pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian soldiers stand guard in the Ladakh region near the country’s disputed border with China. Photo: Sopa Images/Zuma Press via dpa
Indian soldiers stand guard in the Ladakh region near the country’s disputed border with China. Photo: Sopa Images/Zuma Press via dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE