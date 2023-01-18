Indian soldiers stand guard in the Ladakh region near the country’s disputed border with China. Photo: Sopa Images/Zuma Press via dpa
Indians see China as No 1 military threat followed by US, survey finds
- The poll found 43 per cent of Indian respondents perceived China as the greatest threat, with the US next ahead of arch-rival Pakistan
- It also found that most Indians place greater blame on Nato and Washington than on Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine
