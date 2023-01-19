Devanshi Sanghvi (pictured left with her parents, and right), 8, has given up all her material possessions - and her heirship to the US$61 million Sanghvi and Sons jewellery business in Surat, India - to become a nun in the Jain religion. Photos: Handout
Indian diamond heiress, 8, becomes nun and gives up fortune
- Devanshi Sanghvi was known among the Jain community for her piousness from a tender age, and is one of the youngest people to enter the monkhood
- Her family owns the US$61 million Sanghvi and Sons jewellery business in Surat, known locally as ‘Diamond City’
