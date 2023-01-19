A screen shot of a TikTok video of Oshin Ale Magar, one of four cabin crew members on board the Yeti Airlines flight from the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu which crashed on landing near Pokhara airport. Photo: Twitter
TikTok video posted by crew member who died in Nepal plane crash goes viral as people pay tribute to her
- A clip that appears to be from Oshin Ale Magar’s TikTok account is going viral as people pay tribute to her life
- On January 15, a Yeti Airlines flight crashed in central Nepal, in one of the country’s worst disasters
