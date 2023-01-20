Ravi Verma, 27, lost his job in New Delhi amid rising unemployment. Photo: Reuters
Despite India’s economic growth, few jobs and meagre pay for urban youth
- Rising unemployment belies indicators suggesting the economy is undergoing a healthy rebound from the pandemic – about 37 million sought work in December
- For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unemployment is emerging as a major challenge along with high inflation, and could prove costly in looming elections
