A banker who urinated on a woman passenger on an Air India flight was allowed to disembark as normal when the aircraft landed in India and no immediate action was taken. Photo: Handout
A banker who urinated on a woman passenger on an Air India flight was allowed to disembark as normal when the aircraft landed in India and no immediate action was taken. Photo: Handout
India
Asia /  South Asia

Air India fined over passenger’s mid-air urination ‘peegate’ scandal, pilot suspended

  • The man allegedly relieved himself on a 72-year-old woman seated in business class on a flight from New York to New Delhi
  • Air India was fined US$37,000 for its handling of the incident and the pilot had his license suspended for three months

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:57pm, 21 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A banker who urinated on a woman passenger on an Air India flight was allowed to disembark as normal when the aircraft landed in India and no immediate action was taken. Photo: Handout
A banker who urinated on a woman passenger on an Air India flight was allowed to disembark as normal when the aircraft landed in India and no immediate action was taken. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE