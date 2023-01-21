An employee inspects an egg in an incubator at a hatchery near Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
An employee inspects an egg in an incubator at a hatchery near Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

India cracks the eggs market as Malaysia shells out amid shortages

  • Middle Eastern countries are the main buyers of eggs from India, but over the past few months, large orders came from Malaysia which used to export eggs to Asia
  • Shortages came after soaring feed prices caused by Ukraine war forced many Malaysian farmers to cut output – new subsidy will aid recovery, government says

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:30pm, 21 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee inspects an egg in an incubator at a hatchery near Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
An employee inspects an egg in an incubator at a hatchery near Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE