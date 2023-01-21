An employee inspects an egg in an incubator at a hatchery near Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
India cracks the eggs market as Malaysia shells out amid shortages
- Middle Eastern countries are the main buyers of eggs from India, but over the past few months, large orders came from Malaysia which used to export eggs to Asia
- Shortages came after soaring feed prices caused by Ukraine war forced many Malaysian farmers to cut output – new subsidy will aid recovery, government says
