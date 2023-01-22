A street vendor prepares food in Colombo in December 2022. Sri Lanka has about US$50 billion in foreign currency debt. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka says China willing to back debt restructuring plan

  • Sri Lanka is ‘on track’ to meet IMF requirements, will reach out to lender to affirm whether assurances are enough to set in motion the bailout programme
  • China’s assurance comes days after India agreed to back Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring plans

Bloomberg

A street vendor prepares food in Colombo in December 2022. Sri Lanka has about US$50 billion in foreign currency debt. Photo: AP
