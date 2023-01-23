As manufacturers look beyond China, India is trying to take advantage. Photo: Shutterstock
India ‘on cusp of change’ as global manufacturers look beyond China
- US-China rivalry is providing a tailwind, and India will be a big beneficiary as companies move toward a ‘China-plus-one’ strategy, supply-chain analysts say
- Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign kicked off in 2014, seeking to emulate China and the tigers of East Asia – like Singapore and South Korea
As manufacturers look beyond China, India is trying to take advantage. Photo: Shutterstock