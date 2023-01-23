Pakistani vendors wait for customers in a dark shop during a power outage in Islamabad in 2012 . Photo: AFP/File
Millions in Pakistan in nationwide blackout as power grid fails
- Pakistan faced a major nationwide power breakdown because of ‘reduced frequency’ in the national grid, the energy ministry said in a Twitter message
- It may take up to 12 hours to fully restore the power, the federal energy ministry Khurram Dastgir Khan told a local TV station
