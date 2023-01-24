ChatGPT is made by US-based company OpenAI. Adani noted that China outnumbers the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China race ‘already on’ for generative AI dominance, says Asia’s richest man with ChatGPT ‘addiction’
- Gautam Adani says the ‘transformational’ nature of ChatGPT ‘holds the same potentials and dangers’ as the rise of the global chip industry
- The Indian billionaire admits having ‘some addiction’ to US-based OpenAI’s chatbot, which has made waves since its release to the public in November
ChatGPT is made by US-based company OpenAI. Adani noted that China outnumbers the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI. Photo: Bloomberg