Nepalese school children crouch near their desks during an earthquake drill. The nation often experiences quakes; in 2015 around 9,000 people died in one. File photo: EPA-EFE
developing | Nepal earthquake kills at least 1 in remote area, tremors felt in Delhi over 1,000 miles away
- Magnitude 5.6 quake struck Himalayan nation on Tuesday afternoon, officials said, with tremors felt as far away as India’s capital
- ‘It was quite a big tremor … there were people gathered on the street … there was terror for some time’; a 7.8 magnitude quake killed almost 9,000 people in Nepal in 2015
