Air India has amended its alcohol policy following a complaint by a woman about a drunk man on board a flight from New York. Photo: AP
Air India tweaks alcohol policy after ‘peegate’ scandal, US$40,000 fines
- Airline to adopt US National Restaurants Association’s ‘traffic light’ system to train crew members to recognise and manage cases of intoxication
- Decision follows an incident of a drunk man accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman on a flight last year for which the airline was fined
