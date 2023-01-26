Students watch security personnel guard a gate of Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tensions escalated after a student group said it planned to screen a banned BBC documentary that examines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during 2002 riots. Photo: AP
Indian students to defy ban with more screenings of BBC’s Narendra Modi documentary
- Government says ‘India: The Modi Question’ is propaganda, but many students determined to watch despite a ban, police intervention and opponents’ intimidation
- Programme questions PM’s leadership during riots in his home state Gujarat in 2002 in which at least 1,000 died, most of them Muslims; some say death toll was 2,500
