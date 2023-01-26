India has banned a BBC documentary that criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the 2002 Gurajat riots. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
US State Department avoids commenting on India’s ban of documentary critical of Modi
- The web series highlights a British inquiry that found Modi ‘directly responsible’ for a climate encouraging riots in 2002 in Gujarat that killed 1,000, mostly Muslims
- ‘I am not aware of the documentary that you point to,’ department spokesman Ned Price tells a reporter asking about New Delhi’s banning of the series
India has banned a BBC documentary that criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the 2002 Gurajat riots. Photo: Getty Images/TNS