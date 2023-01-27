Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Photo: AP
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Photo: AP
Adani Group stocks in free fall as US billionaire Bill Ackman calls Hindenburg’s fraud report ‘highly credible’

  • Short seller Hindenburg Research has accused Indian tycoon Gautam Adani’s companies of committing corporate malpractice, triggering a US$12 billion wipeout in market value
  • Billionaire investor Ackman said he found the report ‘extremely well researched’ while Adani Group told investors the assertions of accounting fraud were ‘devoid of facts’

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:01pm, 27 Jan, 2023

