Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Photo: AP
Adani Group stocks in free fall as US billionaire Bill Ackman calls Hindenburg’s fraud report ‘highly credible’
- Short seller Hindenburg Research has accused Indian tycoon Gautam Adani’s companies of committing corporate malpractice, triggering a US$12 billion wipeout in market value
- Billionaire investor Ackman said he found the report ‘extremely well researched’ while Adani Group told investors the assertions of accounting fraud were ‘devoid of facts’
