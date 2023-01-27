Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan gather after the arrest of the party’s senior vice president Fawad Chaudhy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Treated like a ‘terrorist’ says wife of Imran Khan ally jailed ahead of trial in Pakistan
- Fawad Chaudhry was arrested following a complaint from the Election Commission of Pakistan, which accused him of threatening its head and other officials
- Chaudhry is a supporter of Khan who was ousted by a no-confidence vote in April, but refused to accept the outcome and persisted in calls for early elections
