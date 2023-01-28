People gather around the debris of a crashed aircraft in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India. Photo: Reuters
Two Indian military jets crash, one pilot killed
- Both aircraft were on a routine operational flying training mission from the Gwalior airbase about 50km from where they came down
- The planes were a Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30, carrying two pilots, and a French-built Mirage 2000, operated by a third
