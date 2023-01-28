People gather around the debris of a crashed aircraft in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

Two Indian military jets crash, one pilot killed

  • Both aircraft were on a routine operational flying training mission from the Gwalior airbase about 50km from where they came down
  • The planes were a Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30, carrying two pilots, and a French-built Mirage 2000, operated by a third

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:43pm, 28 Jan, 2023

