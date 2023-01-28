Mill workers load harvested sugar cane on to a tractor trolly in Sangli district, in the western state of Maharashtra, India. Photo: Reuters
India fears for global sugar exports as mills shut down early after rain hits cane supply

  • The western state of Maharashtra, which accounts for more than a third of the country’s sugar output, could see exports drop
  • The industry was banking on higher production for additional exports, instead, cane crushing will stop 45 to 60 days earlier than last year

Reuters
Updated: 5:19pm, 28 Jan, 2023

