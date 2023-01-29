Indian author Tushar Gandhi with a bust of his great-grandfather Mahatma Gandhi at his home in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Indian author Tushar Gandhi with a bust of his great-grandfather Mahatma Gandhi at his home in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
‘Ideology of hate’ consuming India, says Gandhi’s great-grandson

  • Author and social activist Tushar Gandhi attributes shift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party
  • Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse is revered by many Hindu nationalists and activists have campaigned to honour him

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:15pm, 29 Jan, 2023

