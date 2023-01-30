Injured victims of a suicide bombing in a mosque are taken to hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday. Photo: AP
Pakistan suicide bomber kills 25, wounds 120, during mosque prayers

  • Attacker struck in northwestern city of Peshawar, where at least 150 people were praying on Monday, according to officials and witnesses
  • Fears the death toll will rise as many of the injured are said to be in a critical condition

Associated Press
Updated: 6:45pm, 30 Jan, 2023

