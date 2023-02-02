Journalist Siddique Kappan, centre, walks out jail after two years. Photo: AFP
Indian journalist freed after 2 years in prison, vows to ‘fight against draconian laws’
- Siddique Kappan was arrested in October 2020, accused of belonging to an Islamist fundamentalist group and charged with conspiracy to incite violence
- He was bailed in September last year but remained behind bars because of a separate money laundering case against him; he denies all charges
