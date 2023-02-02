Pakistan is hoping to increase its credit with Saudi Arabia’s oil company Saudi Aramco Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh seeks extended oil credit from Saudi Arabia, hikes gas prices to 178 per cent
- Saudi Arabia supplies more than half of Bangladesh’s crude imports, but Bangladesh has been hit hard by the global surge in energy and food prices
- Authorities hiked gas prices for generators by an eye-watering 178 per cent last month; now the IMF has agreed a US$4.7 billion support package for Bangladesh
